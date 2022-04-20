Uttarakhand Govt Aims To Vaccinate 100% Population By December 2021

: Uttarakhand Government has aimed to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population by December 2021. “Almost 95% of the eligible population have been vaccinated with the first dose and 40% with the second dose. We are aiming to vaccinate 100% of the eligible population by December,” said State Health Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat. He further added, “We held a review meeting and instructed district authorities to conduct 100% COVID-19 testing in the districts where testing has been reduced.” —ANI