Uttarakhand Governor Discharged From AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya, has been discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh on Saturday morning. The doctors of AIIMS have advised him to stay in home Isholation for a week.

After Corona infection, Governor Baby Rani Maurya was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on 23 November for Covid treatment. It is noteworthy that for the last 8 days, the team of specialist doctors was regularly monitoring her health. being almost fully healthy, she was discharged from the hospital at around 10.30 am on Saturday. Giving information, Professor UB Mishra, Dean of Hospital Administration, said that she is now fully asymptomatic, and no new symptoms of Covid have developed during this period. According to the Guidelines of the Central Government, in case of no new symptoms developing, the Covid infected person can be discharged after 10 days. Professor Mishra said that she has been advised to stay in home Isholation for a week. He said that necessary advice and medical consultation of medicines etc. have been given in writing from AIIMS.