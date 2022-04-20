Uttarakhand governor, CM congratulate PM Modi on his birthday

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday wishing him a long and healthy life so that he continues to steer the country to new heights of development.

"As Prime Minister, Modi has worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the poor, women, youth and farmers during the last six years. He is also leading the country from the front like a guardian at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Governor said in a message.

The Chief Minister described the Prime Minister as a strong willed leader and an efficient administrator under whose leadership the country achieved what looked unachievable for years.

"It is because of his resolute leadership that Articles 370 and 35A could be abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. Even the foundation stone for a grand temple in Ayodhya could be laid due to his strong leadership," Rawat said.

Crediting Modi for taking many historic decisions which were unthinkable before he became PM, Rawat wished him a long and healthy life so that the country continues to benefit from his resolute and visionary leadership. —PTI