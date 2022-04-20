Uttarakhand Government promotes Palliative Care Training for healthcare workers

Dehradun: To empower healthcare providers with skills necessary to relieve the suffering of patients with COVID-19 and their families, Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences, a WHO collaborating centre for policy and training on access to pain relief based in Kerala has initiated a weekly online training in basic palliative care. The National Health Mission, Uttarakhand issued a directive for doctors, staff nurses, social workers, and paramedical staff to undergo this training and over 300 participants enrolled in the first week.

Having undergone the basic training, a social worker from Uttarakhand said, "I was happy to attend the course. Some of the most important points were communications, psychosocial and spiritual issues, grief and bereavement along with the importance of the mental health of care givers (us) during COVID-19. I am grateful to Pallium India for all their efforts. We are forever grateful."

A medical officer at a public hospital in Uttarakhand added, "I learnt to not get agitated during my work and listen to the patient and their family patiently. To take more time in understanding them and not to rush to any decision or advice. Check my emotions. Use of psychotherapy and drugs in palliative care."

To sustainably manage COVID 19, few palliative care experts in Kerala came together to form an informal task force (PallicovidKerala) to develop an e-book on guidelines for integration of palliative care with COVID-care. Aimed at healthcare professionals in their tireless battle against the pandemic, the algorithm-based e-book derived from evidence-based guidelines and advisories from around the world helps enhance their existing skill sets.

Applauding the efforts of the PallicovidKerala team State Nodal Officer National Program for Palliative Care Dr. Fareeduzzafar said, "This is a very commendable task and we are happy that our healthcare workers are being empowered with the relevant palliative care tools to sustainably manage COVID 19. We have received good feedback from the participants and are grateful to the team providing the training."

Sessions are conducted on the ECHO platform and participants meet for five days, 1hr 15min daily to go through a lecture, case study and open discussions. This rapidly equips them to practice palliative care, relevant to meet the needs of the patient and their families who are going through suffering and anticipatory grief. Acknowledging the efforts of the Uttarakhand government, Dr M R Rajagopal, Director, Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences said, "I congratulate the Uttarakhand Government in seeing the value of this training and encouraging the service providers to participate and learn how to be more compassionate and take informed decisions for treatment and self care as well. This simple solution if adopted by all governments will immeasurably bolster our healthcare force for the current and future emergencies."

Topics of online training include:

• Relevance of Palliative Care in COVID 19 and concept of grief and bereavement

• Management of important symptoms in COVID 19 (Cough, Breathlessness/delirium/Fever/ Myalgia)

• How to provide emotional support by applying basic principles of communication

• Triage in COVID 19 with special reference to management of ethical issues

• Psychosocial interventions in COVID 19

• Burn-out and self-care

Palliative care is the alleviation of serious illness related suffering of the patient and the family. It involves prevention, assessment and management of symptoms including pain, breathlessness and agitation and providing psychological, social and spiritual support.