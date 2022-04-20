    Menu
    States & UTs

    Uttarakhand Government Employees To Give One Day Salary For COVID-19 Fund

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided that one day salary of all the government employees will be deposited for COVID-19 fund.

    The government said that salary allowances of government employees will not be deducted. All employees from Chief Secretary to Class IV staff will deposit a day's salary in the COVID-19 fund.

    The government also decided to deduct 30 per cent allowance of all MLAs.

    The cabinet also decided that a partial amendment has been made in the Labour Reform Act 1926 and 30 per cent employees will be allowed to form a union in any industry. Only one union will be considered valid. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in