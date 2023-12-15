Uttarakhand Government Appoints 11 Aldermen In Different Councils

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has appointed 11 aldermen to lead various state-level councils and committees after the recommendation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The government has decided to give responsibilities to 11 important leaders of the party.

Aldermen are nominated members of a government's general body generally appointed to bring expertise and experience from different sectors for ease of governance.

Chandi Prasad Bhatt has been appointed as Vice president of the Frontier Area Monitoring Council.



Vinod Uniyal has been given the responsibility of vice president of the State Level Women Entrepreneurship Council, Shyamveer Saini, assumes the vice presidency of the Uttarakhand Sugarcane Development Advisory Committee, working towards sustainable practices in the crucial sugarcane industry.

Rajkumar will be serving as vice president of the Uttarakhand Horticulture Development Council, and Deepak Mehra will guide the Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Advisory Committee as vice president in protecting the state's rich natural heritage.

Vinay Rohila, a disaster management expert, takes charge of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Advisory Committee, ensuring preparedness and response to emergencies. Uttam Dutta will be heading the Uttarakhand Fisheries Development Agency as vice president working towards sustainable fishing practices and livelihood enhancement for communities. Ganesh Bhandari will be leading the State Level Minor Irrigation Advisory Committee as vice president of the council. Devendra Bhasin will steer the Uttarakhand State Higher Education Upgradation Committee, working towards enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education. Vishwas Dabar will take charge of the Uttarakhand Infrastructure Monitoring Committee as vice president, overseeing the development and maintenance of crucial infrastructure projects. —ANI