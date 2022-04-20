Uttarakhand Government Abolishes Quota In Promotion For Govt Employees

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Wednesday abolished reservation in promotion in the state government jobs. The Trivendra Rawat-government took the major decision on completion of three years of its tenure.

Following the state government's order, the employees from the General-OBC categories ended their strike.

The state government also issued orders regarding departmental promotion committee (DPC).

The government employees from General-OBC category in the state had been staging a protest, demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision on the issue.

The strike severely affected the work in government offices. The state Chief Secretary had on Tuesday called the striking employees for talks.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary agreed to lift the ban on promotions.

Chief Minister's Secretary Radhika Jha interacted with the employees. She assured that the order to remove the ban in promotions would be issued with immediate effect.

Besides, leaves will be granted to the striking employees for the period of the strike.

The state government's order said that as per the Supreme Court's decision, the government has abolished the promotion ban dated September 11, 2019. Besides, the state government order dated September 5, 2012 banning reservation in promotions has also come into effect. Further action will be taken as per the order.

