Uttarakhand Girl Killed As House Collapses In Heavy Rain

Dehradun: An 11-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured when their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Tehri district of Uttarakhand today, officials said.

The incident occurred in Kandisaud area of Tehri, even as heavy rains lashed other parts of the state as well. Tehri's Deputy Collector Chattar Singh Chauhan said heavy rains started last night which led to the collapse of the house in Belgaon, leading to the death of Swati, early today.

Five others, including the landlord and his family members, suffered injuries, while all items in the house got buried in the debris, he said. The injured have been hospitalised, the official said. Meanwhile, it heavy rainfall was witnessed in most places of Uttarakhand. The Met office has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours, especially in Dehradun, Utttarkashi, Chamoli and Nainital.