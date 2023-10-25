Uttarakhand Former CM Harish Rawat Escapes With Minor Injuries After Car Collides With Divider

Haldwani: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday said that he sustained minor injuries after the car in which he was travelling in met with an accident a day ago while he was on his way to Kashipur in the state.

Rawat's car on Tuesday collided with a divider at Bazpur while he was traveling from Haldwani to Udham Singh Nagar's Kashipur on Tuesday. In a post on social media app X, Rawat said he felt mild tremors after the collision, following which he got himself checked up in a hospital.

Harish Rawat took to X and said, "While coming from Haldwani to Kashipur, my car collided with a divider at Bazpur, and I felt some slight tremors, so I got it checked in the hospital and the doctors said everything was fine and discharged me."

"...Some friends have posted about the incident on social media which may raise concerns among some. There is nothing to be worried about. I am absolutely fine and so are my colleagues," Rawat posted on X in Hindi. Rawat, a five-time member of the Parliament, served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. —ANI