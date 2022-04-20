Uttarakhand Forest Conservator Suspended

Dehradun: Conservator of Forest Ashok Kumar Gupta has been suspended for alleged administrative and financial irregularities committed by him during his stint as the District Forest Officer, Champawat, officials said on Sunday.

Gupta was suspended on the basis of a fact finding report, Secretary Forest Anand Bardhan said.

The suspension order issued on February 7 also attached Gupta with the office of the Head of Forest Force in Dehradun till further orders. He was currently posted as Conservator of Forest, Directorate of Land Survey, Dehradun.

Whistle blower forest officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi had submitted the fact finding report running into more than 2,000 pages against Gupta, accusing him of issuing illegal permits for large-scale felling of pine trees in Champawat forest division.

Gupta was also accused of making cash payments to agencies in violation of the norms.



