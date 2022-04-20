Uttarakhand Floods: One More Body Recovered, Toll Now 74

Gopeshwar (U'khand): One more body was recovered from the flood-hit Tapovan tunnel taking the toll in the glacial disaster in the state's Chamoli district to 74, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Chamoli Superintendent of Police, the body was found late Wednesday along with a human limb. So far, 34 human limbs have been recovered from the disaster-prone area.

The identity of 43 bodies and a human limb has been ascertained while the DNA of the bodies, which are yet to be identified, have been preserved.

According to police, a total of 205 people were reported missing at the Joshimath Police Station following the disaster at NTPC''s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site. Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the area since February 7.

The glacial burst over Rishiganga had triggered an avalanche which had demolished a 13.2 MW hydel project along the river besides causing extensive damage to the NTPC''s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project along Dhauliganga. —PTI