Uttarakhand Flood: SBI General Insurance To Fast-Track Claims

New Delhi: SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it will fast-track claims for customers affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand. The key objective is to get customers back on their feet as soon as possible, it said in a release. For quicker settlement, affected people can reach out to SBI General through an emergency toll-free number 1800 102 1111, or SMS to 561612. They an also e-mail to ''customer.care@sbigeneral.in'' or visit the Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in, the company said. —PTI