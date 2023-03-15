Uttarakhand finance minister presents FY24 budget to assembly

Gairsain: Wednesday, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal of Uttarakhand presented the state's annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 to the parliament. The budget includes an increase in capital expenditure.

On the third day of the state assembly's ongoing budget session in Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain, Aggarwal presented the budget.

Aggarwal, who began his budget speech in Garhwali, said that the budget prioritises investment in human capital, inclusive development, an increase in capital expenditure, improved access to healthcare facilities, technologically-based development, and coordination between the economy and the environment.—Inputs from Agencies