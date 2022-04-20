Uttarakhand farmers meet Tomar, support farm laws

New Delhi: Amid farmers' protest against the farm laws, a group of farmers from Uttarakhand met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday and supported the farm laws.

They said that the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September will bring revolutionary changes in the agricultural sector.

"The farmers from Uttarakhand met today, understood the agricultural reform bills and gave their suggestions. I thank all of them on behalf of the government. The doors of the government are always open for the farmers," Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told media after the meeting.

Farmer leaders fro Uttarakhand told the Union Agriculture Minister that the three laws enacted by the government are in the interest of the farmers. They said that amendments can be made but there is no need to repeal them. They have appealed to the government not to come under pressure on this issue.

Earlier, progressive farmers of Haryana also met Tomar and supported the farm laws.

Farmers associated with various farmers' organisation of Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country are protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 demanding withdrawl of these laws. The agitation is on as five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers so far remained inconclusive, therefore, farmers have urged its leaders to undertake a hunger strike on December 14 from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from wherever they are protesting.

--IANS