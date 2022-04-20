New Delhi: A delegation of farmers from Uttarakhand, on December 13, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. They expressed their support to the farm laws. MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey were also present during the meeting. —PTI
Uttarakhand Farmers' Delegation Meets Agriculture Minister In Delhi
April20/ 2022
