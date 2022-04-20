    Menu
    Uttarakhand Farmers' Delegation Meets Agriculture Minister In Delhi

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: A delegation of farmers from Uttarakhand, on December 13, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. They expressed their support to the farm laws. MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey were also present during the meeting. —PTI

