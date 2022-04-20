Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Admitted To Delhi Hospital

New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to sudden illness, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Rawat was shifted from a Dehradun hospital. He was admitted to Ganga Ram on Thursday evening after he complained of pain in a leg, doctors said. "He has a blood clot in that leg and is being treated for Deep Vein Thrombosis," hospital authorities said.

The 69-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Combined Medical Institute in Dehradun on Tuesday before being shifted to the Delhi hospital.