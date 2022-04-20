Uttarakhand Education Minister Says Remaining Exams Of Uttarakhand Board To Be Held Before 25 June

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey has said that the remaining exams of the Uttarakhand Board would be held before 25 June. The schedule of the examinations would be announced . The meeting of the Uttarakhand Education Council was held in the Guest House at the Mandi Complex in kashipur. Education Minister Arvind Pandey apprised that the exams of High School and Intermediate should be held before 25 June. He said that the examination should be held in the same centre where they had been held earlier. If some schools have been made into Quarantine centres then the examination should be held at their nearest school. Evaluation of the answer sheet of the exams that have taken place in the past would be completed soon. He in formed that the norms of social distancing would be maintained during the exams. Students should be sanitized at the gate prior to the examinations and they would have to wear masks. The High school and Intermediate examination should be held in different shifts. Directions given by the High Court would be followed for taking fees during the lockdown. Those present in the meeting were work Director Education (Secondary) RK Kunwar, Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari, Additional Secretary Braj Mohan Rawat, Joint Director KK Varshneya, PRO SPS Negi, Additional Secretary Naveen Pathak and Chief Education Officer RC Arya.