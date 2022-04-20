Uttarakhand Districts Not To Be Categorized As Red, Green Or Orange: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh has informed that the State government has ended the system of designating red, orange and green zone districts based on the level of Coronavirus infection. No District would be categorized as red, orange or green category district. Nainital is not in the red category anymore. The government would now set up containment zones based on the level of infection of COVID -19 in the area. Several restrictions would be put into practice in these containment zones as per the guidelines. If the number of cases rise in any Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat then the government would decide what restrictions are to be put into place. The system for allotting passes for moving inside the state would also be ended.





