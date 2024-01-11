Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar Directs Officials To Train Police Personnel To Implement New Criminal Laws

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar on Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officers in the auditorium at the Police Headquarters.

He directed to prepare for training of the police personnel for the successful implementation of the new criminal laws and to prepare material in local languages to make the public aware of the new criminal laws.

DGP Abhinav Kumar returned after participating in the 58th All India Director General of Police/Inspector General Conference-2023 held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In the meeting, the Director General of Police informed the officers about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding important components of national security, new criminal laws, anti-terrorism strategies, cyber crime etc. and discussed various points and suggestions of the conference.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is all set to notify the three new criminal justice acts replacing colonial laws namely the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act before January 26, official sources said.

The procedure to notify the three new laws-- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-- started soon after President Droupadi Murmu on December 25 gave her assent. As per the sources, the MHA will start a training programme for police officers, investigators and those linked to forensic fields soon after the three laws are notified. The training aims to provide training to the policemen to ensure the implementation of these laws, and ensure fair, time-bound and evidence-based investigation and speedy trial. —ANI