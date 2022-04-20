Uttarakhand Death Toll Hits 1458 After 11 More Patients Succumb To Infection

























Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 88,376 on Thursday as 436 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 80,467 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,331. The state's toll rose to 1,458 as eleven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,120. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 579. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 91.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 143 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar, Almora and Pithoragarh followed with 103, 61, 38 and 31 cases respectively. That apart, 17 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 12 each in Champawat and U S Nagar, 8 Uttarkashi, 7 Tehri Garhwal, 2 each in Chamoli and Rudraprayag and 0 (nil) in Bageshwar.