Uttarakhand Covid-19 Toll Rises To 69, Cases Climb To 2,691

Dehradun (Dainik Hawk): With an increase of 69 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,691 on Thursday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 1,758 cured and recovered patients while 933 active cases are there in the state. 36 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far. One death of Covid-19 positive case (34-year/male) has been reported by Doon Hospital, Dehradun. The deceased was referred from CHC Uttarkashi. As per death summary provided by the Hospital, the cause of death is Covid-19/Aspiration Pneumonia/ARDS.







