Uttarakhand Covid-19 Toll Rises To 34, Cases Climb To 2725

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 34 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,725 on Friday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 1,822 cured and recovered patients while 848 active cases are there in the state. 37 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 18. The number of patients treated and cured today was 64. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 66.86 percent.







