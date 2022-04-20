Uttarakhand Cop Carries Pilgrim On His Back To Hospital

Uttarkashi: An Uttarakhand policeman on Wednesday rushed nearly two kilometers uphill carrying an ageing pilgrim, who had a mild heart attack, on his back and ensured the man received timely medical attention.

Sub Inspector Lokendra Bahuguna's heroic act not only proved to be blessing for 55-year-old Ranjhi Rajag but also earned accolades for the man in khaki for his commitment to duty.

Only recently had a Uttarakhand Police sub inspector, Gagandeep Singh, hit the headlines when he saved a youth from being assaulted by an angry mob near Ramnagar in Nainital district. The family of Rajag found themselves perplexed when the pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh collapsed near the Bhairo Mandir here soon after his arrival at the Himalayan Yamunotri shrine today morning, Barkot Police Station in-charge Vinod Thapliyal said.

Family members tried to make Rajag sit on horseback to take him to the nearest hospital but he could not sit steady because of his condition. This is when Bahuguna arrived and offered to carry the pilgrim, who was in need of immediate medical care, on his back to the Yamunotri seasonal hospital.

"With Rajag on his back, the sub inspector walked two kilometers uphill to the hospital where the pilgrim was treated for four hours before being discharged," Thapliyal said.

Doctors at the hospital said Ranjhi had suffered a mild heart attack.

Soon after being discharged, Ranjhi thanked the police officer with tears of gratitude in his eyes and also paid obeisance at the shrine with his family. Bahuguna's act immediately drew many comparisons with that of Singh, who had saved a youth from a furious mob.