Uttarakhand Congress To Start Three-Day Yatra From Mana Village, Chamoli

Chamoli: In the sequence of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee is going to start a three-day yatra from Chamoli District's Mana village, the last village of the country, on 7th November.

State President Karan Mahara told ANI that in the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress will take out a yatra from five places in the state. The first such yatra is starting from Mana. He said that similarly yatras will be taken out from Kumaon and other parts of Garhwal at different times.

Mahara said that apart from the issues of the Bharat-Jodo Yatra, state-level issues will also be included in our padayatra. He said that these yatras originating from five places in the state would be under his leadership, in which senior party leaders and workers would be involved. On 31st October, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) planned to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Assam, a mass contact campaign of the Congress Party, on Tuesday with the aim of covering 834 km distance in the state.

Assam will be led by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday and plans to cover 834 Km across the state within 70 days. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam will start from Golakganj in the Dhubri district, situated along Assam-West Bengal Border to the Sadiya district, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. —ANI