Uttarakhand Congress To Hold Sit-in Against BJP Government

Dehradun: The Congress will hold a sit-in on Sunday at Gandhi Park here to "expose" the failures of BJP government in the state. Addressing a press conference here, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh alleged that residents of the state were feeling cheated.

"The BJP had shown dreams to people but has failed to fulfill them in the last three years. We will hold sit-in demonstration in Gandhi Park against the state government on Sunday," he said. He said Trivendra Singh Rawat government had promised to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption but the "there was rigging in forest guard recruitment process". "The recruitment process was mired in controversy from the beginning but the government did not cancel it. We have consistently demanded that a high-level inquiry should be done into the matter and the recruitment process should be cancelled but the government did not do so." Singh also accused the government of failing to curb inflation and of promoting liquor in the state. "Inflation is continuously increasing in the state, the price of food items is rising. The government has now forgotten its promise to discourage liquor in the state. The government is promoting liquor by reducing its price," he said. Singh said the party will raise issues concerning people in the forthcoming budget session and attack the government over its "failures". —ANI