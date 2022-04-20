Uttarakhand CM urges citizens to stay at home, follow lockdown rules

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday appealed to the citizens to stay at home and obey the rules of lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus scare and also directed administrative officers to implement the lockdown strictly.

The Uttarakhand government has announced a lockdown in the state till March 31.

"Your good health is our priority. Essential services will be available therefore, all of you should lend your support during this period. Kindly stay at your home in this duration," said Rawat.

"Coronavirus has brought a new challenge for all of us and the government is geared up to tackle it. Essential facilities like electricity, water, health, sanitation, transportation are available as before. There is no shortage in the supply of daily necessities like food grains, oil, vegetables, fruits, petrol, diesel etc. Also, the easy availability of all essential goods and services will be ensured," he added.

Chief Minister Rawat has requested people not to believe fake news and to only trust official and authentic information.

"As of now, movement of private vehicles are allowed as people are coming to their homes in Uttarakhand but we will completely seal the state borders very soon. I appeal to people to stay put wherever they are," he added.

Union Health Ministry on Monday said that a total of 415 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)