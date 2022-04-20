Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Starts Campaign Against Dengue By Cleaning His Home

Dehradun (The Hawk): In order to control Dengue in Uttarakhand, state Chief Minister started the 'Har Ravivar Dengue par vaar' campaign from his home. He removed stagnant water from the pots of his own home.

The CM said that apart from Coronavirus, we would also have to be aware about Dengue. A special drive would be conducted every Sunday and awareness would be spread among people. He said that on every Sunday, people would remove the still and stagnant water from their homes and nearby areas. The CM inspected his home and residential complex. He inspected the flower pots and the drains for stagnant water and removed it. He also inspected the garden, water cooler and water tanks for Dengue larva. The CM said that Dengue larva breeds in clean water due to which we should take precaution against letting water collect anywhere. He said that the role of the public was very essential in controlling Dengue.