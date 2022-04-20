Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Trivendra Singh Rawat, who recently took over as the Uttarakhand chief minister, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.





In his first visit after assuming office, Rawat is scheduled to meet Modi at 1200 hrs in Parliament House, an official said.





Rawat, who met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the morning, is also expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjre in the evening, the official added.





Rawat, who sworn in as the 9th chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 18 after BJP's landslide win in assembly polls, arrived here yesterday evening.





BJP bagged 57 of the 70 seats in Assembly.





PTI



