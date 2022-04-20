Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Goes in Self-Isolation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for Covid-19, and urged those who have come in contact with him to get tested. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself under isolation.

In a tweet in Hindi, he wrote, "My corona test report came back positive. I'm fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked."

Notably, he was scheduled to visit New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit. "He will be here for four days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers," an official from the Chief Minister's office had informed.

Earlier on Friday, Rawat had met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital. The newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans, on Sunday, stoked another row, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, he was scheduled to visit New Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit. "He will be here for four days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers," an official from the Chief Minister's office had informed.

Earlier on Friday, Rawat had met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital. The newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, who triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans, on Sunday, stoked another row, saying people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

—ANI