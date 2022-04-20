Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat celebrates Phool Dei festival

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat celebrated the traditional harvest festival -- Phool Dei- with children at his residence in Bhagirathipuram, Dehradun on Sunday.

Sharing some pictures on his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister wished and said: "May this festival of spring brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life."

Tirath Singh Rawat, replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on March 9.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.

Phool Dei is the harvest festival of Uttarakhand that is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (March-April) in the Hindu calendar.

On this occasion, girls decorate their houses with flowers. (ANI)