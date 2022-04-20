Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat Wishes Harish Rawat Speedy Recovery

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday wished Congress leader Harish Rawat, who has tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery, and asked officials to arrange an air ambulance to take the former chief minister to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment.

Harish Rawat, who along with four other members of his family tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, was referred to AIIMS, New Delhi by doctors here.

Tirath Rawat said he would pray for Harish Rawat''s early recovery and return to public life.

The chief minister also asked Uttarakhand''s resident commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate with the AIIMS administration and doctors to get updates on Harish Rawat''s health. Tirath Rawat himself tested positive for COVID-19 recently and is in isolation at the Bijapur safe house here. —PTI