Uttarakhand CM tests positive for Covid-19

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In a tweet, Rawat said he went into home isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19. He has also urged people who might have come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for virus.

"Today I had my corona test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," Rawat said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 6,062 active Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 77,243 recovered from the virus and the death toll stands at 1,384.

—IANS







