Uttarakhand CM Takes Part In Video Conferencing By Prime Minister Modi

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took part in the video conferencing conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The Video Conferencing discussed the situation related to COVID 19 after Unlock 1. The steps related to self sufficiency of the country were also discussed. After the video conferencing, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held an informal chat with the journalists and said that Uttarakhand has progressed a lot in the field of self sufficiency. The state government has started work on projects worth Rs 300 crores. Around 90% of the industries have started work after the unlock 1. The Chief Minister's Self Employment Scheme has been started in the state for providing employment to the migrant youths who have returned to Uttarakhand. The DMs have been given funds so that the benefit of the schemes reaches the maximum number of people. On Monday the sum of Rs 110 crores was sanctioned to the DMs of Uttarakhand for providing self employment opportunities to the migrant youths. More than 23,000 registrations have been carried out under MGNREGS in the state out of which 17,000 have been provided employment. 3.64 lakh labourers are covered under the MGNREGS. More than 5000 applications have been received for agriculture and related works. Many schemes are being formulated for providing impetus to tourism so that more and more people can avail the schemes.







