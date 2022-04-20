Uttarakhand CM Suspends Two Engineers In Substandard Road Construction Matter

Dehradun: Taking strict action on the matter of substandard road construction, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has instructed to suspend the two engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD).

According to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office, orders have been issued by the principal secretary PWD to suspend both the engineers.

The Chief Minister took the matter which went viral on social media and gave instructions to suspend AE Ajit Singh and JE Anil Kumar in the case of 'poor road construction' in km 154-155 of Laxmanjhula-Kandi-Dugadda-Rathuvadhab-Dhumakot motorway in Dugadda Public Works Provincial Section.

Rawat has also ordered a further inquiry into the matter. —ANI