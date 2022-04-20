Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat set a target to screen everyone in the state in next 10 days. "Our aim is that everyone should be screened especially, children and senior citizens. I have given a target to screen everyone in the state in the next 10 days," said CM Rawat.
Uttarakhand CM Sets Target To Screen Everyone In State In Next 10 Days
April20/ 2022
