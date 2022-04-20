Uttarakhand CM Says Weekend Lockdown Helpful In Clamping COVID-19 Spread

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday justified the weekend lockdown in four districts of the State, pointing out that it will help to clamp down on Covid-19 transmissions, especially super-spreaders of the virus.

In a review meeting regarding COVID-19 cases in Udham Singh Nagar district, which had emerged as a hotbed, the chief minister said Uttarakhand was under lockdown last week, which has brought good results. There were three super-spreaders in Udham Singh Nagar which caused rise in COVID-19 cases there."

"There was no information about domestic workers as one had infected 49 people in a particular area. The implementation of the lockdown has been successful in this regard," Rawat said. Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are the four districts which will observe a lockdown on weekends.

He also added that 110 Army personnel in Dehradun have tested COVID-19 positive, out of which around 100 cases have come up in last 2-3 days. "The tracing and origin of the virus will not be an issue as their travel history remains specified and we are taking care of it," said Rawat. Meanwhile, the chief minister said he hoped that by next year, the COVID-19 situation would get better and that the Kumbh festival should be held with traditional rituals and traditions.

Agreeing with Akhara Parishad, Rawat said, "The Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with the same rituals and traditions." —ANI