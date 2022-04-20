Uttarakhand CM Sanctions Rs 11.25 Cr To Increase COVID-19 Testing

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs 11.25 crore on Friday to increase the state's COVID-19 testing capacity. Out of the total amount, Rs 3.75 crores has been approved for government medical colleges in Haldwani, Doon and Srinagar.

The amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund and can be used to purchase the necessary machines and equipment for increasing the testing capacity of COVID-19. Earlier in June, the Chief Minister had sanctioned Rs 11.25 crore for purchasing three testing machines for Dehradun, Haldwani and Srinagar medical colleges to increase COVID-19 testing in the state. —ANI















