Uttarakhand CM Reviews Wheat Procurement For Rabi 2018-19

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr.Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewing the Rabi 2018-19 procurement policy has instructed designated departments and institutes to coordinate with each other and try to achieve the goals of wheat purchase on time. He said that Cooperative department should be provided adequate finance before the wheat harvest so that farmers could be paid for their produce.

He also asked to finalize the procurement policy soon. Chief Minister Mr.Trivendra Singh Rawat also instructed the officials to achieve the set the target of collecting 2.21 M.tonnes of wheat and to give support price of Rs 1735 per quintal to farmers as fixed by Government of India. He gave directions to officials make a plan related to wheat storage capacity and ware housing. He directed the officials to ensure that the farmers do not face problem at wheat purchase centers and they get the value of their produce on time. Principal Secretary, Food Anand Bhardhan informed that 5 agencies have been named for the purchase of Rabi crops for the session 2018-19 namely Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department (Marketing Branch), Uttarakhand National Association of Cooperative Marketing Ltd. Bhartiya Rashtriya Krishak Upaj Upparjan, Indian National Consumer Cooperative Association (incorporated). Uttar Pradesh consumer cooperative Association Ltd. A total of 194 purchase centers have been established in Gahrwal and Kumaon regions in the State and a software has been prepared to optimize payment through cheque to farmers and disposal of wheat to state pool depots. Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Secretary D.Senthil Pandiyan, the Food authorities of Garhwal and Kumaon region, related departments and institutions were present on the occasion.