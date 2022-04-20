Uttarakhand CM Reviews Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that he has reviewed the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana with District Magistrates of all the thirteen districts of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth about the scheme.

"Reviewed the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana with DMs of all 13 districts. Instructed that the entrepreneurial youth associated with this scheme should not face any problem of any kind. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth about the scheme in the districts. Get information about the scheme from here >> msy.uk.gov.in," he tweeted.

The objective of the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana is to provide jobs to youths of the state, who have come back to the state amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. —ANI