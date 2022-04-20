Uttarakhand CM Reviews Kosi Rejuvenation Work

Almora: Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the rejuvenation work of river Kosi at a meeting held at circuit house, Almora on Wednesday. He said special focus should be laid to ensure participation of common man for rejuvenation of river Kosi. He said a nodal officer at the state level would be appointed to monitor the rejuvenation project.

He instructed officials to sanction LPG connection to villages connected with Kosi catchment area working towards rejuvenating river Kosi. He told officials to plant saplings of local rose in those areas where check dam are being constructed as it would strengthen dam and help bee-keeping activity by the villagers for self emplpoyment. Chief Minister instructed District Magistrate to plant 'Khas' grass in Kosi catchment area. He told officials to start intense campaign to plant fruit bearing plants around the along river Kosi.

Chief Minister said that special efforts should be made to involve each and every person living in the Kosi river catchment area in the rejuvenation project. He said that people from different walks of life are also willing to support the project. The Chief Minister said that initially, the project should be implemented through MANREGA scheme and later budget would be earmarked for it so that the Kosi rejuvenation project gets momentum. He further said that a plan has been prepared for the development of the Kosi catchment area.

Almora District Magistrate Eva Ashish and Dr. J. S. Rawat of Geography department of Kumoan university campus briefed the Chief Minister about the preparations made for the implementation of the project. The Chief Minister expressing his satisfaction at the pace of work said that the momentum of work should be maintained.

Uttarakhand BJP Chief Ajay Bhatt, Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Raghunath Singh Chauhan, Higher Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of State Rekha Arya, MLA Mahesh Negi along with district level officials were present on the occasion.