Uttarakhand CM Releases First Report Of Rural Development And Migration Commission

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat released the Rural Development and Migration Commission first report (Interim Report on situation pertaining to migration in Gram Panchayats of Uttarakhand) at his residence on Saturday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that providing new opportunities of employment in villages, quality education and best health facilities, is the main target of the state government. Through all this, migration can be stopped in an effective manner.

The Chief Minister said that in order to raise the standard of education, government has taken many steps. Starting NCERT books in the schools is an important decision, which would not only uplift the level of quality of education but would also provide the students an opportunity to have a uniform education syllabus. The Chief Minister said that in the last one year, government has taken lot of steps for improvement in the health sector. He said that in comparison to the number of doctors in the state a year ago, the government has appointed much more doctors. He said that for the appointment of doctors, walk-in-interview has been implemented and concerned authorities have been instructed that if for enhancing the availability of doctors, any amendments are to be made in the policy, then a proposal for the same should be submitted.

The Chief Minister also said that in order to provide advanced medical facilities to people in far-flung and remote areas, government is moving ahead in the direction of Tele Radiology and Tele-Medicine. Presently, 37 hospitals in state have been connected with Tele Radiology and Tele-Medicine. Hospitals in the remote areas have been connected with Doon Hospital, Srinagar Medical College, Apollo Hospital and even doctors from abroad. He said that world class ICU has been set up in Pithoragarh and soon ICU would be established in Uttarkashi and Chamoli as well. He said that Rs 2.5 crore are incurred on setting up one ICU, while adding that government is committed to set up ICU in every District Hospital.

He said that many programmes have been started to generate employment in the rural areas. He further said that within less than one year of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme, positive results are coming. The benefit of Livelihood Mission, Mudra Scheme, Start Up programme would also start reflecting soon. The Chief Minister also mentioned the recently implemented 'Pirul' policy (Pine Needles Policy) and said that policy would provide employment to 60000 people in direct and indirect manner. He said that for providing self-employment to women, scheme of Gram LED Lights has been started and soon training of Readymade Garments would also be started under the Growth Centre Scheme. The Chief Minister said that government has a clear vision to stop migration and government is moving ahead in this direction by drafting immediate and short term policies.

In connection with the Rural Development and Migration Commission first report (Interim Report on situation pertaining to migration in Gram Panchayats of Uttarakhand), the Vice President of the Commission S.S.Negi informed that survey of 7950 gram panchayats of Uttarakhand was conducted through Rural Development Department in January and February, 2018. The commission team members toured all the districts of the state and consulted the people and talked about various aspects of rural development and migration. As per the survey, main occupation of the people at gram panchayat level - 43 per cent agriculture and 33 per cent labour. He said that as per the report, in the last 10 years, 3,83,726 people from 6338 gram panchayats have migrated temporarily. They visit their home but temporarily live outside the state for employment. He further said that during the same period, a total of 1,18,981 people of 3946 gram panchayats have migrated permanently.

According to the report, 50 per cent people of gram panchayats have migrated due to problem of livelihood and employment, while 15 per cent for education and eight per cent for lack of medical services. Also, 42 per cent youth in the age group of 26 to 35 have migrated from gram panchayats, whereas figure for age group above 35 years and below 25 years stands at 29 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

He said that 70 per cent people from the gram panchayat migrated at various places within the state, while 29 per cent of them went out of state and around one per cent have gone out of the country. According to the report, after 2011 census, 734 revenue Villages/Tok/Majra of the state have no population. Out of them, 14 are located within five kilometres of aerial distance from international border. There are 850 villages of the state, wherein in the last 10 years, people who have migrated from other villages/ city/towns, have settled. There are 565 revenue villages/Tok/Majra that witnessed 50 per cent decrease in population after year 2011. Out of them, six are located within five kilometres of aerial distance from international border. Based on the report, 35 blocks of nine hill districts have been identified, wherein commission would visit and draft action plan for small, medium and long term period, so that multi-regional development could expedite.