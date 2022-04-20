Uttarakhand CM quarantines himself after OSD tests positive for COVID-19

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into self-quarantine once again with his OSD testing positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday. A meeting of the state cabinet scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed as a result, the sources said. With an OSD to the chief minister testing positive for the coronavirus the latter has had to quarantine himself for three days, they said. Rawat had earlier gone into self-quarantine for three days as a precaution on August 25 after one of his advisors had tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the postponement of a meeting of the state cabinet scheduled to be held on August 26.

Rawat came out of self quarantine after testing negative on August 30 and the cabinet meeting was rescheduled for September 2 which has once again been deferred.

However, the revised date for the cabinet meeting has not been decided yet, the sources said.

Uttarakhand has recorded over 20,000 case of the virus and 280 fatalities. —PTI