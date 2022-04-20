Uttarakhand CM Plants Sapling On World Environment Day, Urges People To Follow Same

Dehradun: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday planted a sapling at his residence and urged people to follow the same. "I wish everyone a happy World Environment Day. The people of Uttarakhand have played an important role to conserve the environment. I urge everyone to plant a sapling on this occasion," Rawat tweeted. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," the Prime Minister tweeted. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. —ANI