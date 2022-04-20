Uttarakhand CM Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Park in Dehradun."Today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding him at Gandhi Park, Dehradun," he tweeted in Hindi.The Chief Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri. Dhami said Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri have always inspired people and promoted non-violence in the country."On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister 'Bharat Ratna' Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, who dedicated his life for truth, non-violence, cleanliness and humanity, paid tribute to him," he said in a tweet.Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. —ANI