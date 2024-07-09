Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to army jawan Adarsh Negi who lost his life in Kathua terror attack

CM Dhami vowed that their sacrifice would not go in vain, and terrorism would be eradicated with a strong response.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tribute to Adarsh Negi, a resident of Tehri district, who was among the five army jawans who lost their lives in the July 8 Kathua terror attack.



Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Five soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the protection of our country. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. The entire nation will remember them...Terrorism will be eliminated...A befitting reply will be given to disruptive forces..."



In a post on the social media platform, CM Dhami said, "The news of the martyrdom of Shri Adarsh Negi of Tehri district in the cowardly attack by terrorists in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. This supreme sacrifice of Adarsh Negi ji, who attained martyrdom while protecting Mother India, will always remain unforgettable".



His post added: "I pray to God to grant the virtuous soul a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute!"



Five Army soldiers were killed and as many as were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Katha district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8.



Meanwhile, security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following the attack.



Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.



This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.



Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner."

