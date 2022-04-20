Uttarakhand CM Pays Homage To Victims Of Kedarnath Calamity In Virtual Programme

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in a virtual programme organized by the Uttarakhand Trasadi Peedit Manch on Wednesday to pay homage to the people who lost their lives in the calamity of 2013 in Uttarakhand. Union Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Chaubey is the Convenor of the Manch. He was himself a victim of the calamities that struck Kedarnath in 2013. Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that thousands of people had lost their lives in the calamities in Kedarnath. He paid homage to the dead and prayed to Baba Kedar. The CM said that the reconstruction works at Kedarnath have been carried out under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand look of Kedarpuri is now in front of us. The Chardham Yatra has now been made more safe for the pilgrims.