Uttarakhand CM Participates In Bodhisattva Thought Series

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Bodhisattva Thought Series organized at the Chief Minister's residence titled 'Atmanirbhar: Uttarakhand @ 25'.He said, "Uttarakhand is one of the best states in the country in every respect. We all have to work for that."Earlier on Saturday, Dhami instructed the chief secretary, DGP and health secretary to ensure compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in public places, informed the Chief Minister Office.CMO further informed that CM Dhami instructed the health secretary to make all necessary arrangements in hospitals in view of the new variant of COVID-19.Dhami has appealed to the people of the state to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and get fully vaccinated.Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' first detected in South Africa, India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel. —ANI