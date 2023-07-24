Uttarakhand CM Meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari In Delhi, Discusses Improving Road Connectivity

New Delhi / Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed in detail various projects related to road connectivity in Uttarakhand, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office read.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Road Transport Minister for financial and administrative approval on the proposals of CIR. The Union Road Transport Minister said that the state will be given approval for a project worth Rs 250 crore in CIR.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Road Transport Minister to pay the amount under Fixed Deposit Receipt for smoothening the national highways damaged by the calamity located in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister said that for this a proposal should be sent again under flood damage repair. The Chief Minister also requested to approve the nomination of the Uttarakhand Public Works Department as the construction agency for the geometric improvement and widening of National Highway-109K. The Union Minister gave consent for this.

At the request of the Chief Minister, the Union Road Transport Minister directed the officials of NHAI to expedite the work on the important two-lane tunnel project at Mussoorie.

The Chief Minister also requested to approve the DPR costing only Rs 367.35 crore for the 2-lane widening of National Highway No-123 (507) from Damta to Barkot connecting Yamunotri Dham. He said that this route is an alternative route for the Chardham Yatra. The Union Minister assured that its approval would be given soon.

The Chief Minister requested to get the Khatima-Pilibhit bypass constructed through NHAI, on which the Union Minister said that it would be considered. On the request of the Chief Minister for the construction of ROBs on Khatima Melaghat Vanamaholia Marg and Khatima Lohiahead Marg, the Union Minister instructed the officials to conduct tests for the ROBs.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that action is being taken to finalize the alignment for the Dehradun Ring Road construction work by NHAI. The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister for their early approval under NH-(O). Union Minister instructed NHAI to take immediate action on this.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Road Transport Minister for speedy approval on the proposal to convert National Highway No. 87E0 (109) (Jeolikot to Karnprayag) connecting Kumaon to Garhwal Mandal and National Highway No. 72B0 (707) (Fedij to Sanail) connecting Uttarakhand and Himachal states into two-lane. Keeping in view the high traffic density in Srinagar urban area, the Chief Minister also requested for the construction of bypass. The Union Road Transport Minister assured to approve the DPRs of these three schemes in this month.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Road Transport Minister that with the construction of a 5 km tunnel between Jolingkang (Beas Valley) in district Pithoragarh and Beadag along with a 20 km road from Vedang to Go and Sipu, the road from Tawaghat to Vedang constructed by BRO and CPWD will be connected.

It will reduce the distance between Jolingkang and Bedang by 161 km. Darma Valley and Johar Valley will be connected to each other by the construction of a tunnel of about 22 km length between Sipu and Tola. He said that with the construction of a 30 km tunnel from Milam to Lathal, the Johar Valley of Pithoragarh district and the Lathal road of Chamoli district can be connected.

The Chief Minister said that with the construction of these three tunnel routes and 20 km road, the distance from Jolingkang to Lapthal will be reduced to about 42 km, which at present is 490 km. The Chief Minister also requested for the construction of a motor road from Go village to Bedang and construction of about 19 km long motor road and about 3 km long tunnel from both sides to connect Jolingkang village in Darma Valley with Bedang village in Vyas Valley. —ANI