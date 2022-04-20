Uttarakhand CM Launches Web Portal Of Shri Badrinath And Shri Kedarnath Temple Committee

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched the web portal of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath temple committee at Chief Minister's residence here.

He also released Shri Badrinath and Kedarnath temple committee's diary and calendar.

The web portal has been developed by Uttarkhand state National Informatics Centre.

Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath temple Committee Chairman Mohan Prasad Thapliyal, Vice-President Ashok Khatri, Chief Executive Officer BD Singh were among those present.

Chief Minister asked the state NIC to provide adequate information regarding Chardhaam pilgrimage tour on the website.

"Through this website, it will be possible to easily access information regarding Chardhaam tour from any part of the world," Rawat said. ANI