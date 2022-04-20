    Menu
    Uttarakhand CM Launches Free Wi-Fi Service For Govt Colleges, Universities

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state.

    He launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala.

    Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

    Internet connectivity in colleges and universities will play a big role in the education of students, he said.

    Rawat said the move is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and connecting the old with the modern. —PTI

